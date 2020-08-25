Jeffree Star Claps Back at Claims He's Paying His New Boyfriend to Date Him

Let the record show that Jeffree Star is not paying his boyfriend to date him.

The YouTuber made things Instagram official with a mystery man on Monday, which landed his name on Twitter's trending page within minutes. Many of the tweets were focused on his past controversies, but some of them questioned whether Jeffree's new boo is benefitting financially from this arrangement.

However, as the Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner claimed on Twitter, that is not the case. "I know it's devastating news for some people, but I don't give money to anyone I'm dating or anyone who is f--king me. Work on your own insecurities sis, I'm not the problem," the star tweeted.

He continued in another tweet, "Worry about how to pay your own bills, not who's in my mouth. Thank you, God bless - Upper management."

Jeffree also shared numerous photos of him and his boo at his mansion on Instagram Stories, but has yet to personally share his boyfriend's name.