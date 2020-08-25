Autumn Boots and Booties We're Falling For

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Our favorite way to get into the fall spirit is by shopping for a new pair of boots. And we're especially falling for the new arrivals that are out there this year.

Below, shop for the best new fall boots and booties we've found at a variety of price points from Nordstrom, Revolve and more of our favorite stores. You'll love all the trends we're seeing, from snakeskin print to over-the-knee.