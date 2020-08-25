Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano Aren't Alone: These TV Co-Stars Weren't Exactly BFFs

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano may have starred together on Charmed, but their relationship off-camera is anything but.

While McGowan's made no secret of her disdain for her former co-star over the last few years, she took things to a whole new level this past weekend when she accused Milano of creating a "toxic AF" work environment behind the scenes of the hit WB drama. After sparring on Twitter over politics, McGowan turned personal, first coming for Milano's involvement in the #MeToo movement.

"1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana [Burke.] You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed. (Con't)," McGowan tweeted, before turning to Milano's alleged behavior on set.

"2) You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don't pay me enough to do this s--t!' Appalling behavior on the daily," she continued. "I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f--king fraud."