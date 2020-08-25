Rose McGowanRobert PattinsonSofia RichieLove IslandPhotosVideos

13 Times Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Proved They're BFF Goals

By Alyssa Ray Aug 25, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianBikinisKardashian NewsKardashiansShows
Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Recreate "KUWTK" Scenes

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are inseparable these days.

The fast friends have been all over each other's social media accounts since becoming gal pals earlier this year. Most recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share another round of bikini-clad pics of herself and the TikTok personality.

The twosome was beaming as they cooled off in a pool and posed for a couple pictures.

Kourtney simply captioned the late-summer snaps with a mermaid emoji.

Prior to this posting, on Sunday, Aug. 23, both Kourtney and Addison shared photos from another recent pool day. Of course, this is just the latest public display of friendship from Kourtney and Addison.

So, how did these two become BFFS? Back in March, YouTube star David Dobrik recruited Addison as a surprise for Kourtney's oldest with ex Scott Disick, Mason Disick.

While it was 10-year-old Mason who was a huge Addison fan, Kourtney hit it off almost immediately with the TikTok star.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," Addison revealed during a July interview on The Tom Ward Show. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

In addition to frequently collaborating on videos, Addison has gone on to spend quality time with Kourtney, Scott and their kids.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Why the Laci Peterson Murder Case Has Never Been Able to Rest

2

YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dead at 19

3

Elsa Pataky Says Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Is "Not Easy"

Related: Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Long Locks

Earlier in August, for an exclusive chat with E! News, Addison further elaborated on her friendship with Kourtney.

She shared, "I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other."

Addison went on to praise the Kardashian-Jenners' "amazing bond" and called them "genuine" people.

"That just continuously inspires me," Addison relayed. "They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people, because not everyone gets to see every second. It just really shows you how genuine they are. It's not all just for the show, it's how they really are."

We wonder if Addison will pop up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns Thursday, Sept. 17? We guess, only time will tell.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

For a closer look at Kourtney and Addison's friendship, scroll through the images below!

Instagram
Summer Sidekick

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae both shared a number of photos from their late August getaway to Palm Springs, including this bikini-clad snapshot.

Instagram
Mermaid Memories

The second photo in a series that Kourtney uploaded along with the simplest of captions: a mermaid emoji.

Instagram
Palm Springs Paradise

More Palm Springs fun, courtesy of Addison!

Instagram
Photo Inception

While snapping photos of Addison, Kourtney—wearing a teal bikini that resembles Addison's own two-piece—takes a break to get her own photo taken.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Kourtney captioned this set of sun-soaked snapshots, "picture me I picture you."

Instagram
Pajama Pool Party

Wearing matching pajama sets, Kourtney and Addison take a dip in the pool while on a weekend getaway with other close friends.

Instagram
Poolside, Oceanside

"so what," Addison captioned this second photo from the series she uploaded to Instagram on July 18.

BACKGRID
Cute & Comfy

In the age of mandated masks, what better to wear out to dinner than sweat suits and slides?

Instagram
Twinning Tea Party

Addison and Kourtney proving yet again that they love to match whenever possible!

Instagram
Addison Kardashian?

Even Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian was impressed with the duo's level of similarity! The Good American founder commented on Kourtney's post, writing, "Twinning on an entirely different level."

Roger / BACKGRID
Nobu Night Out

Donning masks courtesy of Kim Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS, Kourtney and Addison venture out for dinner at Nobu in late July.

Instagram
BFF Bracelets

The Poosh founder and TikTok star sport matching bracelets while posing with an Instagram filter.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Fast Friends

Kourtney Kardashian shared this sultry selfie with TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae on June 25, a couple of months after the social media star first collaborated with a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan: Mason Disick! According to Addison, she was introduced to Kourtney and Scott Disick's son by David Dobrik. She and Kourtney have been BFFs ever since!

Looking good, you two!

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dead at 19

2

13 Times Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Proved They're BFF Goals

3

Indian Matchmaking Status Check: Find Out Who Is Still Together

4
Update!

Why the Laci Peterson Murder Case Has Never Been Able to Rest

5

Elsa Pataky Says Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Is "Not Easy"

Latest News

Elsa Pataky Says Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Is "Not Easy"

13 Times Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Proved They're BFF Goals

Sister Wives' Maddie Brown Brush's Baby Has Amputation Surgery

These TV Co-Stars Weren't Exactly BFFs

YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dead at 19

Kristen Bell's Hello Bello Launches Cleaning Wipes

20 Bring It On Secrets Worthy of Spirit Fingers