Score Deals on These Lululemon Bestsellers While You Can!

They have tons of styles on sale right now.

E-Comm: Score Deals on These Lululemon Bestsellers While You Can!

Lululemon has a lot of items on sale at the moment (how rare!), none of which you'll want to miss out on. From their cult-favorite yoga pants to unique finds like a dress, we've highlighted our favorite items from the sale below.

So be sure to shop these bestsellers now because they're selling out quick! You may just find your new favorite style.

read
Lululemon Align Pant II 25 Inch

The Align pants are super stretchy and comfy. We're loving the subtle camo print on this slightly cropped pair.

$98
$79
Lululemon

Reveal Short Digital Rain

Bike shorts are still on trend, and these offer a unique take with their "engineered open-hole artwork."

$88
$49
Lululemon

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28 Inch

How sweet is the pink hue of these high-waisted leggings? Their fabric has a cotton-soft feel. 

$98
$69
Lululemon

Lululemon Align Jogger 28 Inch

Is there such a thing as too many pairs of joggers? Snatch up this cool camo pair with a high-waisted fit. 

$98
$79
Lululemon

Pool Play Full Bum One-Piece

We love the summery hue of this one-piece swimsuit with a cute bow in the back. Its special fabric is UV protective. 

$128
$79
Lululemon

Quick Pace Short Sleeve

This camo short-sleeve T might look simple from the front, but it has a cool criss cross design in the back. Its fabric offers UV protection.

$68
$54
Lululemon

Sheer Will High-Rise Tight 28 Inch Camo

Check out the cool camo mesh on these tights. They're made of an ultra-lightweight fabric that will keep you cool. 

$148
$79
Lululemon

Love Tank Pleated

You can't go wrong with this pima cotton tank with pretty pleats in the back. We love its cherry hue. 

$38
$29
Lululemon

Ebb To Street Tank

This pretty pink tank with a built-in bra is a perfect basic for working out. It's ideal for B or C cups. 

$58
$44
Lululemon

All Aligned A-line Dress

This A-line dress is super comfortable and sweat-wicking. Shop it in three colors.

$118
$89
Lululemon

Cool Racerback Shorter Nulu

This yoga tank has a super-soft fabric and is sweat-wicking. It has a tight fit and hits right at your waist.

$48
$39
Lululemon

Up next, shop today's best sales.

