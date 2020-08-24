Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and More In Talks For Dancing With the Stars Season 29

Dancing With the Stars may be making a lot of changes for season 29, but apparently none of those changes involve making the cast list less chaotic.
Sources tell E! News exclusively that Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche, and AJ McLean are all in talks to compete for the mirrorball trophy this season, and are close to being confirmed. Sources also say that Dr. Anthony Fauci, coronavirus expert, was asked, but declined to participate, which is really a shame. Just imagine Carole Baskin and Dr. Fauci standing on that stage together, awaiting the results of America's vote.
The only official cast member who has been confirmed so far is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was asked to join the show by Chris Harrison after her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! aired. The full cast will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Good Morning America. Until then, ABC won't be confirming or commenting on any cast reports.
Get the full scoop on the potential season 29 cast below!
Season 29 is the start of a "new creative direction" for Dancing With the Stars. Tyra Banks has signed on as the new host and a new executive producer, while Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will no longer be a part of the show. Banks has promised that the season will be "so next level" while "still keeping the stuff that we know America loves."
The coronavirus pandemic means there will be other changes this season as well, many of which have yet to be announced. There will likely be no in-studio audience, and all pros will have to quarantine separately from each other, even if they're married to each other.
The list of pros includes three married couples this season: Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy; Sasha Farber and Emma Slater; and Pasha Pashkov and first-time pro Danielle Karagach.
Britt Stewart is also joining as a first-time pro, and the first Black female pro the show has ever had. The other pros are Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, and reigning champ Alan Bersten.
The full cast will be announced on GMA on Sept. 2, and the season will premiere on Monday, Sept. 14. at 8 p.m. on ABC.