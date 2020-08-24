Kristen Bell and Vistaprint Launch "Masks By Me" Contest With Big Back to School Prizes!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Getting ready for the school season has a whole new dimension now that face masks are a necessity, but Kristen Bell is here to make it more fun. How? By judging Vistaprint's "Masks by Me" contest!

"Going ‘Back to School' is going to look a little different this year," Bell says. "For parents everywhere, this is a new challenge. Vistaprint's 'Masks By Me' contest is a way to encourage everyone to wear their mask and get creative in the process." She even shared her excitement about judging the contest on her Instagram, where she wore one of Vistaprint's flowered masks.

With the goal of helping kids and families feel more comfortable about heading back to school this year, Bell and Vistaprint are encouraging families to design masks that reflect their personality and creativity. All you have to do is download the mask template, design your mask, share it on Instagram (with special captions and hashtags you can read about here), and tag Vistaprint.