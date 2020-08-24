Megan Fox Compares Hollywood’s Criticism of Her Acting to a "Self-Imposed Prison"

After nearly two decades in Hollywood, Megan Fox is seeing her work—and the treatment she faced—in a starker light.

In a newly published interview with Refinery29, the actress—famous for roles in franchises like Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—recalled seeing one of her previous movie performances on TV while on location shooting for her upcoming role in Rogue. While the star declined to name the specific film, it had not been met with rave reviews—which made it all the more painful when she watched it back, realizing it wasn't worthy of the criticism she had faced for it.

"I started getting really angry," she told the website. "I was like, F--k that, why did I live for a decade thinking that I was s--t at something when I was actually pretty decent at it? That led to this realization that I'd been in a self-imposed prison for so much of my life."

While she acknowledged that suffering from the "bandwagon of absolute toxicity being spewed at me for years" made her resilient and a better person, she also expressed her frustrations about how she reacted to it back then.