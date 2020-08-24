Hollywood Reacts to Police Shooting of Wisconsin Father Jacob Blake

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood are reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot and reportedly tasered by Wisconsin police officers.
According to NBC News, Blake, 29, was seriously injured during the incident, which took place on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 23. He was rushed to a Milwaukee hospital where he was taken into surgery. His family has since confirmed that he is stable and recovering.
The Kenosha Police Department offered few details on what transpired, but confirmed the "officer-involved shooting" is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul added that the district attorney's office will decide whether or not the officers will be charged.
According to civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Blake and his family, the 29-year-old was "helping to deescalate a domestic incident when police drew their weapons and tasered him," as captured on video by a witness.
"As he was walking away to check on his children, police fired their weapons several times into his back at point blank range. Blake's three sons were only a few feet away and witnessed police shoot their father," a statement from Crump's office read.
The statement continued, "It's a miracle he's still alive."
Celebrities like Cardi B and Demi Lovato are demanding justice for Blake. To see who has spoken out in support of Blake, continue reading below.
Cardi B: "Wow this is SICKENING ! I can't believe it ! What's going to be the excuse now ? They just don't give a f--k nomore ! SOMETHING MUST HAPPEN !Yooo this is insane they really not giving a f--k anymore.Lord please!"
Camila Cabello: "I just have no words... I am closing my eyes and praying for this man and his family, I'm praying for his physical healing as well as the eventual healing for this trauma, grief, loss, and necessary rage, pain, and anger of his family and I'm praying for the collective healing of this country, of our Black brothers and sisters who have to live in a world that's given them so much pain. We DEMAND a new world. We need change, we need these cops ARRESTED, and we need a sign that this government has enough empathy and cares enough about humanity to do something about it."
Demi Lovato: "How is this still happening!? BE THE CHANGE WE NEED. Call the numbers below to demand justice. #BlackLivesMatter"
Porsha Williams: "Eveyone let's wake up praying for #JacobBlake ! Lord we know you are still in the miracle working business , we are thanking you in advance for what you are about to do! Thank you for Jacob's healing , thank you for your grace and mercy !! We know you are able , you are omnipotent and worthy to be praised !! In your word you said you will never leave us nor forsake us! We call on you today to give Jacob a supernatural healing ! We pray for strength & covering for his family during this difficult time in the name of Jesus we pray Amen Thank You Lord."
Amy Schumer: "Jacob Blake in front of his 3 kids shot in the back 7 times in Wisconsin yesterday by law enforcement."
LeBron James: "And y'all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This s--t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE."
Jackée Harry: "If @KenoshaPolice truly want justice for #JacobBlake they'll find a way to get it. If not, they'll find an excuse. We're watching and demanding that your department do the right thing. Fire. Arrest. Prosecute. #BlackLivesMatter"
Aisha Tyler: "He was trying to break up a fight. He wasn't armed. He was relieved police had arrived to handle the fight, so he went to get in his car and drive his children safely home. They shot him seven times. In the back. In front of his children. Say his name. Jacob Blake. #blm"
George Takei: "May Jacob Blake make a full recovery. May the cops who shot him in the back in front of his children face justice. May we all work to end police terror and racial violence in this country."
Chelsea Handler: "Allyship isn't a social media trend. Black people have been tirelessly fighting for centuries, and whatever little progress you thought we made recently carries no weight when you see what continues to happen to black people. #JacobBlake"
Rosanna Arquette: "As Jacob Blake fights for his life today the Killers of Elijah McClain (who was killed a year ago today ) and Breonna Taylor have still not been arrested. these are murderers in uniform of innocent people ,arrest them."