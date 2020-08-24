See Kourtney Kardashian & BFF Addison Rae Sizzle in Matching Bikinis

Summer isn't over.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share some sizzling snaps of herself and gal pal Addison Rae taking in the summer sun. Clad in matching bikinis, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the TikTok personality made it clear that it isn't fall yet.

While wearing a sun hat and a Peacock blue bikini—ironically, KUWTK will be available on Peacock come Sept. 20—the mother of three held a camera as she stood over her BFF, who wore the same two-piece but in a jewel-tone purple.

Kourtney captioned the new photos, "picture me I picture you."

Addison was clearly feeling their summery looks as well as she too shared a picture from their pool day.

Alongside a photo of herself and Kourtney lounging on white patio chairs, the 19-year-old Internet personality wrote, "living dream."

Earlier this summer, Addison revealed that she became close friends with Kourtney after an introduction arranged by fellow Internet sensation David Dobrik.