Artem Chigvintsev Is Returning to Dancing With the Stars With a Sweet Dedication to His Son

Artem Chigvintsev is mambo-ing back into the ballroom.

After being absent from the Dancing With the Stars stage last season, the pro dancer and new dad will be returning for season 29 of ABC's long-running reality ballroom competition, it was announced on Good Morning America Monday, Aug. 24.

While who he's partnering with will remain a mystery until the celebrity contestants are revealed Sept. 2, behind the scenes, much has happened between Chigvintsev and his former ballroom partner-turned-life partner, Nikki Bella.

After competing on season 25 in 2017, the two fell in love, got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child together on July 31.

"It has been the most incredible feeling," Chigvintsev gushed on GMA about their new baby boy. "I just didn't know that I would have so much love to give. It's just incredible."

The first-time dad also shared some insight into their first month as a family of three, noting the baby "literally owns us."

"He's been waking up every hour and a half and I really feel bad for Nicole because he's a really good eater," Chigvintsev explained, "so he's been on it."