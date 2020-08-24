Spice Up Your Lockdown with the Opening Scene From Love Island Season 2

Summer may be on its way out, but things are just starting to get hot on CBS.

Season two of Love Island premieres Monday, Aug. 24, and this time, the show is taking over Las Vegas—or at least one resort in Las Vegas thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. These sexy singles are taking quarantining to a whole 'nother level.

E! News has your first look at the opening scene of the season, in which host Arielle Vandenberg discovers her trip to Vegas is not to headline her own show, but to host the pandemic version of Love Island. Meanwhile, all of the islanders ("Yes, we're still calling them that," the narrator says) are already in their swimsuits before they've even managed to hitch a ride. Let's all hope they've got a lot of sunscreen on—and that they keep reapplying every two hours.

"They're leaving lockdown to lock down love," the narrator says.