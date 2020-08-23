Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday Early with Kylie Jenner's BFFs

Virgo season is in full effect and Sofia Richie is eager to celebrate!

While the model turns 22 years old on Monday, Aug. 24, she decided to have some fun over the weekend and ring in her birthday a little early. In true Sofia fashion, she had one unforgettable celebration with family and close friends, which included some of Kylie Jenner's besties.

"22 feels good," Sofia captioned her Instagram, alongside a photo of her with her gal pals before they stepped onto a private jet. Those tagged in the post? Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby), Victoria Villarroel, photographer Amber Asaly, Frankie's Bikini founder Francesca Aiello and others.

Plus, Sofia's family also joined in on the fun. Her brother, Miles Richie, and their mother, Diane Alexander, were spotted on the plane.

For the fun festivities, the group all donned matching cream-colored sets that included a sweet message. "Sofia turns 22" was written on the tops and bottoms in baby blue. According to the birthday girl, the custom-made merch was a surprise gift by Stassie.