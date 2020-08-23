Lea Michele Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Zandy Reich

There's a whole lot of glee in Lea Michele's life right now—because she's a mom.
E! News can confirm the actress and singer has officially taken on her latest role after giving birth to her and husband Zandy Reich's first child together. Moreover, a source tells E! News the couple welcomed a baby boy Aug. 20.
"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far," an insider told People, who first reported the news.
At this time, no other details have been shared about the pair's newborn.
The little one's arrival comes less than four months since E! News confirmed the star's pregnancy. Days later, Michele shared the first photo of her baby bump, noting at the time that she was "so grateful."
The baby news also came a month after the couple's first wedding anniversary in March. While Michele has kept details of her pregnancy to a minimum, she has occasionally shared photos of herself and her growing belly on Instagram. As she captioned a series of pictures posted on May 25, "Reflection looking a little different these days."
In May, amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source told E! News the expectant star was having an "incredible time" being pregnant.
"Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy," the insider shared at the time. "She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions."
However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Michele.
In June, following George Floyd's death, Michele publicized her support of the Black Lives Matter movement and called for an end to deaths like Floyd's.
In response to her tweet, several of the actress' former Glee co-stars spoke out about their alleged experiences with Michele on set, including Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared on Glee as Jane Hayward, a recurring character during the show's sixth season.
"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON [sic] GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET," Ware tweeted at the time. "I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--T IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS [sic] THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..."
Michele followed with an apology posted to Instagram. "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," her statement began.
She added, "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior toward fellow cast members was perceived by them."
"While I don't remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin," Michele noted, adding, "that's not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."
The then-mom-to-be concluded her message while looking to her future as a parent.
"I am a couple months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me," she wrote. "I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."