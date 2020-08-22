See Kristen Wiig's Cheetah Costume for the First Time in New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

One word: Purr-fect!

On Saturday, Aug. 22, superhero fans and pop culture lovers were treated with a new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer. Warner Bros. released the highly-anticipated video clip during the virtual DC Comics FanDome event.

Plus, the film's stars joined in on the fun to celebrate the new trailer, including Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and director Patty Jenkins.

As if that weren't thrilling enough, the latest clip gave fans a first look at Cheetah's costume and transformation. Wiig will not only play the film's villain but she'll also portray archaeologist Barbara Minerva, who later turns into Cheetah.

"You've always had everything while people like me have had nothing," Wiig's character says in the trailer while facing-off against Gadot's Wonder Woman. "Well, now it's my turn. Get used to it."

In a later scene, Gadot's character asks, "Barbara, what did you do?"