Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Spark Engagement Rumors

Do we hear wedding bells soon?
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are sparking engagement rumors. On Saturday, Aug. 22, the longtime couple shared the same romantic portrait on Instagram with interesting captions.
"YESSS," Georgina wrote on her page with a red rose emoji. The 35-year-old athlete posted, "Mi amor."
The pair looked picture-perfect in the image they both uploaded to the 'Gram. The 26-year-old model slipped into a ruched red dress that featured a corset bodice, sweetheart neckline and peek-a-boo sleeves. She tied her look together with a gold chain necklace, glam makeup and loose waves.
As for Cristiano? He donned a blue button-down shirt that had a fun tropical print design. He also wore white pants, statement jewelry pieces and glasses.
While there wasn't a diamond ring in sight, the model's left hand was also conveniently hiding on the star's shoulder. However, fans couldn't help but wonder if they took their relationship to the next level.
"Are you engaged," one fan asked in Georgina's comments. Another wrote with the ring and surprised-face emojis, "OMG IS THIS WHAT WE ALL THINK?"
Others simply replied, "Congrats."
E! News has reached out to the couple's reps for comment on the engagement rumors. We have yet to receive a response.
Last year, the athlete opened up about his relationship in a candid interview with ITV.
"She helped me so much. Of course, I'm in love with her," Cristiano told Piers Morgan. "We'll be [married] one day, for sure."
He added, "It's my mom's dream as well. So, one day. Why not? It's great. She's my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me."
The couple has been together for nearly four years. Their love story began when they first locked eyes in an unexpected place: a Gucci store. Georgina was working at the luxury fashion label and helped the soccer star out.
As the saying goes, the rest is history!
Since then, the couple has expanded their blended family and share 2-year-old daughter Alana Martina. Cristiano was already the proud father to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 10, and twins Eva and Mateo, 3.