See Tayshia Adams Step Into Her New Role as The Bachelorette for the First Time

Tayshia Adams is ready for her close-up.
The Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor alum is already a pro at filming the ABC dating competition series, however, her new role as The Bachelorette is in full force. Tayshia was recently spotted filming the upcoming 16th season for the first time.
Photographers captured the reality TV star in her element. While it's unclear what Tayshia was filming in Palm Springs, Calif., it looks like swimwear was needed.
The Bachelorette lead donned a bright teal bikini, white sarong and glitzy sandals for her outing.
Although her suitors were nowhere in sight, it's safe to say Tayshia is ready for this new chapter. News of the star's filming comes only a few weeks after it was confirmed she would replace Clare Crawley.
"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," a source told E! News earlier this month. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."
According to a second insider at the time, "Tayshia has already been introduced to Clare's men but believes ABC will bring in new contestants, who "were backups."
"Some guys are bummed that Clare is leaving but a lot are still excited about Tayshia," the insider explained. "Clare definitely had prior conversations with the contestant and they had an instant connection."
As some Bachelor Nation fans know, The Bachelorette switch-up is partly due to reports that Clare found her special someone early on. Two months after production began, the original lead realized she had off-the-charts chemistry with an unnamed contestant.
"Everyone is under the impression they began communicating before filming. He got her first impression rose and that was basically that," a separate source told E! News in early August. "She did not want to go through the motions of pretending to be interested in other men. She was done."
The source explained that the show will still capture her "love story" and reveal how things played out.
At this time, there haven't been any other details surrounding the 16th season of The Bachelorette. But it's safe to say it's already proving to be memorable.