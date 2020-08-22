The Society's Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon Sound Off on ''Gut Punch" Series Cancellation

Fans of The Society are lamenting its sudden cancellation.

On Friday, Aug. 21, news broke that Netflix abruptly decided against moving forward with a second season of the teen drama due to production constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to actresses Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon, the script was completed and the cast was preparing to begin filming in just a matter of weeks before Netflix pulled the plug.

"I just got the news this morning and I'm heartbroken, so heartbroken," Kathryn said in an Instagram Live video alongside her co-star. "#SaveTheSociety is trending worldwide and I couldn't be prouder."

Gideon, who is the 23-year-old daughter of actress Pamela Adlon, added, "It's definitely a bit of a gut punch, but like our creator told us today, 'Our show is there. You can watch it all the time. It's not going away and we're not going away.'"

She continued, "It's a big bummer, but this is the way things work sometimes. We have no control over it."