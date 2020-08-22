Shop Today's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Daily Fashion Deal on Cardigans

Khloe & TristanMeghan & HarryPhotosVideos

Barefoot Dreams and Halogen cardigans are 50% off!

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 22, 2020 1:30 PM
As if the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale couldn't get any better, now the retailer is also offering daily extra special deals on fashion finds as part of the sale. These daily deals are announced day-of, offering 50% off on one or a couple of special items.

Today's daily deal is on Barefoot Dreams and Halogen cardigans. Shop these luxurious cardis that are perfect for fall below!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan

This ultra-soft cardigan available in standard and plus sizes never looks bulky thanks to its ultra lite construction and tie waist.

$128
$60
Nordstrom

Halogen Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan

Wool and cashmere is perfect for fall and this cardigan's longline look is super chic. 

$199
$99
Nordstrom

