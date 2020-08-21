Twilight's Nikki Reed and Peter Facinelli Just Had a Cullen Family Reunion

Carlisle Cullen and Rosalie Hale are giving Twihards all the feels.
Peter Facinelli and Nikki Reed reunited virtually on Friday, Aug. 21, marking one of the very first Cullen family reunions in quite some time. And even though nearly 12 years have passed since the first Twilight installment hit theaters, the love between this onscreen father-daughter duo is still bright as ever.
"My favorite daughter!" Peter gushed as the former co-stars caught up on Instagram Live. "I wrote to Nikki today and I said, 'You're my favorite daughter. Don't tell the others. You're my favorite child.'"
"So whoever's on this live chat, don't tell the rest of the Cullen's that she's my favorite," he teased.
The pair then got to chatting about Peter's new film, The Vanished, a thriller about a family road trip that takes a terrifying turn when their young daughter goes missing. Peter said multiple experiences with his own kids inspired the project, which he wrote and directed.
Calling it a "parent's worst nightmare," Nikki told viewers, "Every parent watching this Instagram Live… Now all our Twilight fans are parents so this is their fear forever, too."
As their conversation continued, Nikki couldn't help but look back at their years-long friendship and how far the cast has come.
"We've all seen each other go through how many different chapters of life now? It's pretty wild," the actress told Peter, adding, "When you started the first Twilight I think [your daughter] Fiona was 2 or 3. Now I have a 3-year-old. It makes me feel so emotional actually because I don't even know how to put into words what it feels like to look back at life and go, 'Now I see different chapters in life.'"
Peter even suggested organizing an official Twilight cast reunion in the near future, to which Nikki replied, "You're in charge! You're the papa bear!"
You heard her, Peter!