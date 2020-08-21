Lele Pons Reveals She's Set to Collab With "Someone Really Big" on a Spanish-Sung Track

A single word (and, to be fair, a couple of emojis) recently sent Lele Pons' fans into a frenzy.

The world-famous influencer and singer broke down what happened on HappE! Hour with Scott Tweedie, explaining that her Instagram caption reading "Soon"—which she followed up with two music emojis, alongside photos and a video of her in a bikini on a yacht—wasn't supposed to be that obvious.

Of course, Lele understood the mix-up. After all, she did accidentally reveal the release date for what we now know will be a new song.

"My team was like, whyyy?" Lele told Scott. "They're like, 'Lele listen, you put 'soon' and you put a music emoji. You're obviously saying, like, the song's coming out.' I even put the date and then I deleted it."

"It was supposed to be a secret!" she added.

Regardless, there's still plenty of mystery surrounding the upcoming track. Luckily, Lele gave us a couple of hints for what to expect.