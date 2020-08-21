JoJo Siwa Can't Even Believe Her Jaw-Dropping Makeover From James Charles

No glitter, no rhinestones, no problem!
For nearly two years, James Charles was hoping to hang out with the one and only JoJo Siwa. Fortunately, the beauty expert received his wish in a new YouTube video posted on Friday, Aug. 21.
While the twosome are quick to discuss Dance Moms and reminisce about teenage life, fans can't stop talking about the makeover James gave JoJo.
"This is my dream and my nightmare at the same time," JoJo shared in the video that is already approaching close to one million views. "Getting my makeup done No. 1 is just a no. I like to do it. I don't let anybody else do it. It's just a no. My hair? Even more so. You get one try."
With his own successful beauty brand and experience as a makeup artist, James got to work and delivered some results you have to see to believe.
"I don't know how you got me to do this," JoJo shared before seeing the final look. "I have no idea."
So did she like it? The answer is yes!
"I will say it's very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. The makeup is stunning. It's very pretty," she explained. "It's obviously not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles and bright pink and neon and rainbow but it is really pretty."
Makeovers and makeup aside, James was able to ask JoJo a few questions including what dreams she hopes to achieve in the years to come.
According to the Nickelodeon star, she would love the chance to perform on one of the biggest stages in the world.
"My next big goal is I want to perform at the Super Bowl. That's a major thing I want to do," she revealed. "I love performing. Performing is like my No. 1 thing. It makes me the happiest. I love doing it. I want to keep being on tour...and hopefully eventually I'll be at the Super Bowl."