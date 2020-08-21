Anthony, Black Boys & More Original Films Headed to Peacock

Break out the popcorn!

Peacock is already home to a number of original television series, but the NBCUniversal streaming service is about to get its fair share of original movies, too.

Joining Peacock's original film slate—which currently consists of flicks like Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and In Deep with Ryan Lochte—are Anthony, The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show and Black Boys. The latter two are launching on Thursday, Sept. 10, while Anthony will be premiere on Friday, Sept. 4.

Written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jimmy McGovern and produced by Colin McKeown and Donna Molloy, Anthony tells the story of 18-year-old Black student Anthony Walker, who in 2005, was murdered in an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in Liverpool that shocked the nation. The powerful feature film starring Toheeb Jimon (The Feed) in the lead role examines the impact of Walker's murder by exploring what may have happened had he lived.

"Both Donna and I were privileged to have produced Anthony. It follows a rich vein of factual drama we have been delivering for almost a decade now," said McKeown. "It means a lot to me personally as I am from the same village as the Walker family, and it is typical of Gee Walker, Anthony's mother, to draw positive conclusions from tragic events."