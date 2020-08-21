Dianna Agron Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring After Rumored Winston Marshall Breakup

Dianna Agron has taken off her wedding ring amid a reported breakup from Winston Marshall.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the Glee actress was spotted in New York City without her go-to diamond accessory. The outing marked Agron's first since multiple sources told Us Weekly that she and the Mumford & Sons musician split after over three years of marriage.

"They have been living separately since last year," one source told the outlet, adding that the 34-year-old is back on the dating scene.

Agron has yet to publicly address a possible divorce, but perhaps she's letting her ringless hand send the message instead.

Despite the former couple's rumored split, Agron and Marshall appear to still follow each other on Instagram, though it seems they've been spending time in separate locations recently. Just days ago, the 32-year-old artist took to social media to post a photo of himself in Amsterdam, while Agron's latest Instagram post shows that she's back to work on her upcoming movie The Laureate. On July 31, the 34-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes photo with fans while recording voice-over work for her latest project, writing, "ADR in the time of Corona."