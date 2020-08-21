Jake Johnson Thinks There's a New Girl Reunion In Our Future

Jake Johnson sees your New Girl quarantine binges and would like to know where everybody was in 2018.

The man known to many as Nick Miller and/or Julius Pepperwood stopped by Slate's Thirst Aid Kit podcast on Aug. 21 and was asked about the resurgence of the series, which seems to have found a second life on Netflix while everyone's been stuck at home.

Whether it's because fans have been realizing that the final season, which was set in 2020, featured face masks and references to hand washing or have simply been rediscovering just how attractive Nick Miller could be, it's been a good few months for a show that had to fight to get its final episodes on the air more than two years ago.

"When we were going away, Fox was being pretty cool and saying like, 'We don't want to cancel you, but nobody's watching,'" Johnson said. "So when we did our final season...Zooey Deschanel and I literally wrote an email to the heads [of Fox and 20th Century TV] asking for more, for the few OG fans who stayed with us. You can't end the way season six ended where it was rushed. I was like, 'Give [creator] Liz Meriwether the time to finish this right!'"