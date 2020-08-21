Becca Kufrin Appears to Move Out After Garrett Yrigoyen Breakup

The future is looking bright for Becca Kufrin.

More than two weeks after E! News exclusively confirmed her breakup with Garrett Yrigoyen, the former Bachelorette appears to be moving on by moving to a new space.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Becca shared a brown box filled with packed peanuts that spilled onto the ground. "One of my worst nightmares," she captioned the shot.

Soon after, fans noticed the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast co-host share a shot of a living room that looked noticeably different from the space she once shared with Garrett in Carlsbad, Calif.

And if that wasn't enough to raise some eyebrows, Becca posted a photo from Tucson, Arizona with the caption, "Bright horizons (not the daycare)."

Back on Aug. 6, a source told E! News exclusively that the couple's engagement was off and they were living separately. "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore," a source revealed. "Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."