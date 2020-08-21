Becca Kufrin Appears to Move Out After Garrett Yrigoyen Breakup

The future is looking bright for Becca Kufrin.
More than two weeks after E! News exclusively confirmed her breakup with Garrett Yrigoyen, the former Bachelorette appears to be moving on by moving to a new space.
On Thursday, Aug. 20, Becca shared a brown box filled with packed peanuts that spilled onto the ground. "One of my worst nightmares," she captioned the shot.
Soon after, fans noticed the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast co-host share a shot of a living room that looked noticeably different from the space she once shared with Garrett in Carlsbad, Calif.
And if that wasn't enough to raise some eyebrows, Becca posted a photo from Tucson, Arizona with the caption, "Bright horizons (not the daycare)."
Back on Aug. 6, a source told E! News exclusively that the couple's engagement was off and they were living separately. "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore," a source revealed. "Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."
And although Becca and Garrett haven't publicly addressed their relationship status in recent weeks, fans got a sense that there was trouble in paradise during a recent podcast.
During a June episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca revealed where she stands with Garrett.
"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," she shared at the time. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
Fans would also notice that Garrett deleted his highlight reel of Becca on Instagram.
Bachelor Nation viewers first met Becca when she competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018.
After a dramatic breakup—Arie chose to reconcile with his runner-up—Becca went on to become the lead of The Bachelorette where she received a proposal from Garrett.
"Hey @gy_yrigoyen, remember when you opened the ring box backwards?" Becca joked in one of her last Instagram posts with Garrett. "That's when I knew I was in for the time of my life."