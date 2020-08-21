Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot By Tory Lanez

Five weeks after Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet, the 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live and claimed Tory Lanez was the person who fired the gun.
"Yes, this n---a Tory shot me," she said in a video reshared on Twitter. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s--t. Stop lying."
E! News reached out to Tory's rep for comment but did not hear back.
Looking back at the time of the incident, Megan claimed she and Tory were among four people in a car and that "everybody" was "arguing." She said she then exited the vehicle and started walking away.
"This n---a, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me," she continued. "You shot me."
The "Savage" artist said she didn't tell the police about the shooting right away because she was scared.
"All this s--t going on with the police, the police is shooting motherf--ers for anything," she said. "The police was literally killing Black people for no motherf--king reason."
She also claimed the police were "really aggressive."
"You think I'm about to tell the police that we, n---as, us Black people, got a gun in the car?" she continued. "You want me to tell the laws that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up? N---a, I'm scared. There's a f--king helicopter over us and some more s--t."
She later added, "Why the f--k would I tell the laws somebody got a gun in this car and this n---a shot me? So, I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot? I aint tell the police immediately what happened right then because I didn't want to die. I don't want the police to shoot me because it's a n---a with a gun in the car."
At one point in the video, Megan slammed online rumors about the incident.
"If you really wanna tell the motherf--king truth, I tried to save this n---a," she said. "Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him."
She also seemingly addressed them in a tweet that read, "Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you."
Megan first spoke out about the incident, which she's said left her "traumatized," in a note shared to Instagram July 15.
"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote at the time. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital, where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."
That month, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release that Hollywood Division Officers responded to a "shots fired investigation" in the early morning of July 12. The LAPD also shared that "one person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury."
According to the police, Tory, otherwise known as Daystar Peterson, was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He later posted $35,000 and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court this October.
Per NBC, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said earlier this week that they are currently reviewing the shots fired in the case involving Tory. The news organization reported prosecutors asked the LAPD to further investigate before a filing decision is made.
In addition, NBC reported the case was presented as a felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm as well as personal use of a firearm. It also stated that the LAPD said Megan was not initially listed as a victim. However, Megan shared a graphic photo of a foot injury on Instagram just a few days ago.
Artists have been showing their support for Megan, as well. For instance, JoJo, who collaborated with Tory on her song "Comeback," addressed speculation that he's not going to appear on the deluxe version of the album.
"Def took him TF off," she tweeted, later writing, "LOVE RESPECT AND PEACE AND PROTECTION TO @THEESTALLION."