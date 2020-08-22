The Billionaire Boys Club Podcast Tells a Twisted Tale of Greed, Murder and 1980s Excess

And she's excited to expand on that "wow" because, though it's been the subject of books and an Emmy-nominated miniseries, as well as inspired plenty of TV and film plots, it has been one of those insanely juicy stories that somehow slipped through the cracks of the true crime canon that always seems to be in rotation decades after the events in question occurred. (Needless to say, an ill-timed film starring Kevin Spacey that made less than $200 at the box office in 2018 did nothing to move the needle.)

"No one that I have met to this day really knows the whole story. They just kind-of know," Pattin, who co-hosts Billionaire Boys Club with Timothy Olyphant, told E! News in a recent interview. And, even for those more familiar with it, "there are always new nuggets to find."

Especially now, she added, a good story "is therapeutic and it's escapist. It's a way to get away from the real crazy [out in the world] and we can just kind of go to the other crazy, and be entertained and horrified."