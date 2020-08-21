See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sweetly Kick Off the School Year With Rare Public Outing

Related : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Home Sneak Peek

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping students get ready for the upcoming school year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Baby2Baby for a drive-through event at Dr. Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The couple distributed items like school supplies, clothing, food, and hygiene products and helped children pick out new backpacks. They also spoke with several families and wished the students good luck.

Meghan wore a white shirt, green shorts, white sneakers and a blue and white striped Royal Jelly face mask. As for Harry, he wore a white polo, dark shorts, sneakers, a baseball cap and a face mask.

Baby2Baby shared pictures of the duo volunteering on Instagram and thanked the couple for their help.

"We are so grateful to be onsite during the most unique back to school week in history distributing school supplies, backpacks, hygiene, clothing and food directly to children and families who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are struggling to afford the basic necessities they rely on school to provide," Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said in a press release. "We are committed to supporting the students from our partners at LAUSD and around the country throughout distance learning as well as when they are back in the classroom."