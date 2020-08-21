Britney Spears Thanks Fans for Their Support Amid Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears has a message for her fans.

A day after fans demonstrated their support for the pop icon at a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles, the Grammy winner appeared in a video posted to her Instagram account sharing her favorite holiday, school subject, designer, restaurant and book.

"I'm here today to answer all your questions in the comments," Britney began the video while standing outside in front of a camera.

While commenters expressed confusion over the questions she was answering and instead pleaded to know if she is safe, the caption for the video featured a message of gratitude to her devoted fans.

"I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives ….. we don't know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves !!!!" the caption read. "For me I want to thank all my dear ... sweet ... real fans for being so d--n wonderful !!! I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine ... thank you for your support."

The previous day, Aug. 19, fans, including Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander, had assembled outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, where inside, a hearing was scheduled to take place in the performer's ongoing conservatorship case.