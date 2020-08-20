Scheana Shay Says She Had a Sexual "Throuple" With John Mayer After His Jennifer Aniston Split

Scheana Shay is SURving up some major tea this week.

On the Aug. 19 episode of Actionpark Media's Flashbacks podcast episode, the Vanderpump Rules star claimed that she had a past with the one and only John Mayer.

According to Scheana, it all began in 2008 when she was working as a bartender and cocktail waitress at the Grand Havana Room, a cigar club in Beverly Hills.

John stopped by on more than one occasion and one night—long after his split from Jennifer Aniston—he made an offer Scheana couldn't refuse. The Bravo star and her roommate Stacie Adams—yes, Stacie "The Bartender" from The Hills—started going to John's house where a fling began.

"This went on for about six months, that we hung out…It just became kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on," Scheana told co-hosts Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall. "But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention."