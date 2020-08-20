Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gastric Sleeve Surgery Contributed to Her Weight Loss Transformation

Kelly Osbourne will "never ever ever lie" about undergoing gastric sleeve surgery as part of her weight loss journey.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, the celeb revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast that she achieved her slimmer figure by overhauling her lifestyle and undergoing gastric sleeve surgery. Kelly has previously said she's lost around 85 pounds within the past two years, leaving fans eager to know her weight loss tips and tricks.

Regarding the speculation around her new look, Kelly confirmed, "I had surgery; I don't give a f--k what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s--t."

She said there's no shame in turning to bariatric surgery, explaining that with the sleeve, if you "don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight."

"I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had... All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who's thinking of doing something like this, really think about that," she shared.