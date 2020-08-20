Ashley Tisdale and Alyson Stoner Guarantee Phineas and Ferb the Movie Will Delight Disney Fans

Phineas and Ferb are back for another adventure, but this time it's Candace's time to shine. Or more accurately, it's Candace's time to get abducted by aliens.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe reunites the cast of the beloved Disney Channel show for a trip through the galaxy to rescue the frustrated older sister, who's finally free of her little brothers on a far-away utopian planet. But, as a new featurette reveals, it might not actually be so great after all.

In a new video, exclusive to E! News, Ashley Tisdale, Alyson Stoner, and more of the original cast reveal what it was like to return to the iconic roles that most of them first debuted back in 2007.

"I love playing Candace, so when I heard that we were doing this movie, I was just so excited," Tisdale says in the video, going on to reminisce about just how busy she was back in the late 2000s. "At one point, I was doing the High School Musical movies, I was on tour for High School Musical, and still recording Phineas and Ferb, so it just is something that I've always had so much fun doing."