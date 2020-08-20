Ashley Tisdale and Alyson Stoner Guarantee Phineas and Ferb the Movie Will Delight Disney Fans

Phineas and Ferb are back for another adventure, but this time it's Candace's time to shine. Or more accurately, it's Candace's time to get abducted by aliens.
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe reunites the cast of the beloved Disney Channel show for a trip through the galaxy to rescue the frustrated older sister, who's finally free of her little brothers on a far-away utopian planet. But, as a new featurette reveals, it might not actually be so great after all.
In a new video, exclusive to E! News, Ashley Tisdale, Alyson Stoner, and more of the original cast reveal what it was like to return to the iconic roles that most of them first debuted back in 2007.
"I love playing Candace, so when I heard that we were doing this movie, I was just so excited," Tisdale says in the video, going on to reminisce about just how busy she was back in the late 2000s. "At one point, I was doing the High School Musical movies, I was on tour for High School Musical, and still recording Phineas and Ferb, so it just is something that I've always had so much fun doing."
Stoner says she had a much higher voice when she first started playing Isabella, and reveals the line that now helps her get back into character.
"Hey Phineas, whatcha dooooin'?"
Nearly all of the original voices are returning for the movie, including Tisdale, Stoner, Vincent Martella as Phineas, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, Caroline Rhea as Mom, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry, Jeff Marsh as Major Monogram, Mitchell Musso as Jeremy, and Olivia Olson as Vanessa. The cast also includes Ali Wong, Wayne Brady, Tiffany Haddish, Weird Al, and Thomas Middleditch.
Phineas and Ferb first premiered in 2007 and ran until 2015. The first movie premiered in 2011, and in 2019, some of the cast returned for a crossover episode with the show Milo Murphy's Law.
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe premieres August 28 on Disney+.