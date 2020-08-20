Khloe & TristanMeghan & HarryPhotosVideos

Stormi Webster Looks So Grown Up in Latest Pics From Mom Kylie's Birthday Getaway

Stormi Webster is growing up before our eyes.

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share another round of photos from her 23rd birthday getaway in Turks and Caicos. However, this time, she shared some sweet snaps of her two-year-old daughter.

In the photos, which also featured Khloe Kardashian's toddler True Thompson, Stormi is seen playing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote, "my loves."

While Khloe shared similar images days ago, it's Kylie's last photo that's captured our attention. Namely, in the last pic of the series, Stormi looks so grown up!

It's safe to say that Kylie's little girl is a full-blown toddler now.

As E! readers may recall, Kylie and ex Travis Scott quietly welcomed little Stormi into the world back in February 2018. Although the reality TV star turned businesswoman kept her pregnancy private, she has gone on to share many updates about her daughter on social media.

read
Travis Scott Says He's Keeping Daughter Stormi Webster "Aware of What's Going on in the World"

In fact, the mother-daughter duo are often inseparable!

"I love this little baby so much I want to burst," the mother of one said back in June. "Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Storm baby."

Time flies by too quickly!

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

For a closer look at Stormi's sweetest moments over the years, scroll through the images below!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Instagram
Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Instagram
Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

Instagram
They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Instagram
Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

Instagram
Children Are the Future

"To our future women #internationalwomensday," Stormi's mom noted on International Women's Day.

Instagram
Roll Through

Stormi posed in her sweet mini-Mercedes!

Instagram
Twinning

"My mini," Kylie wrote as the mother-daughter duo sport identical prints. Too cute!

Instagram
Yachting

"boat day with bestie," Kylie wrote during a tropical getaway in March 2020.

Instagram
Playtime

Kylie snaps a pic of her "best friend" playing outside.

Instagram
Stormi Earrings

Stormi sports gold hoop earrings with her name on them in a major fashion statement.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Butterfly Babe

"Each day is a blessing with you," Jenner shared on Instagram. "Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20"

Instagram
Love of My Life

"love of my life," Kylie wrote on IG.

 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Peek A Boo"

Stormi's blush-colored ball pit makes playtime pretty in pink!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kisses

"Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!" Kim captioned the sweet cousins photo. 

Instagram
Jet-Setting

"cutest travel buddy," Kylie writes on vacation.

Instagram
Big Grin

Look at that smile!

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

Kylie and Stormi pose in matching ski outfits during a trip to the snow in December 2019.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stylish

Stormi strikes a pose! "coolest girl i know," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Like Daddy, Like Daughter

Travis captioned this pic "Daddy's hair" as Stormi rocks her papa's signature braids.

Instagram
Braided Beauty

How cute does she look?!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Costume Queen

Recognize this look? Stormi paid homage to her mom's 2019 Met Gala ensemble with this year's Halloween costume

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Halloween Prep

Stormi and her mom pose for a photo at the pumpkin patch! "let the festivities begin," Kylie captioned it. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Throwback

"about a year ago with my baby," Kylie wrote. "where does the time go.."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Getaway

Eight months after she treated Stormi to a birthday vacation in paradise, Kylie shared a few nostalgic snapshots to Instagram. 

Instagram
Wedding Date

Kylie and Stormi share a kiss while attending Hailey and Justin Bieber's South Carolina wedding on Sept. 30, 2019.

Instagram
Amour

Kylie and Stormi take the French Riviera! "Baby we should hit the South of France," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Positano Princesses

The mommy-daughter duo share kisses enjoying the views in Positano.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

Too cute!

