Save up To 50% at This Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Marc Jacobs fans listen up: Nordstrom Rack has a flash sale on the beloved designer's bags and accessories going on for the next three days. You can save up to 50% during this amazing flash event, so act fast before our favorite picks below sell out.
Ahead, more details on our top finds from the sale that you'll love. Happy shopping!
Marc Jacobs Voyager Circle Crossbody Bag
The bright hue of this crossbody is perfect for summer. Shop it in a variety of cheerful colors.
Marc Jacobs Aviator Sunglasses
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of aviators, and these are available in three different lens colors.
Marc Jacobs Empire City Mini Messenger Leather Crossbody Bag
You'll get so much use out of this classic crossbody. It's made of leather and has a detachable strap.
The Marc Jacobs Voyager Leather Mini Satchel
How sweet is the pink hue of this mini satchel that can be worn as a crossbody bag? It has gold-tone hardware and a removable strap.
Marc Jacobs The Retro Embossed Logo Leather Mini Zip Card Case
How chic is this mini logo leather wallet? Shop it in three different colors.
Marc Jacobs Empire City Leather Shopper Tote Bag
Enter: the perfect work bag. It's also available in two other neutral hues.
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack
If you're heading back to class, pick up this chic take on a backpack. This quilted backpack style is also available in other colors.
Marc Jacobs Supple Leather Tote Bag
This classic leather tote is simple enough to match any outfit. It comes in white too.
Marc Jacobs Aviator Sunglasses
How unique are these aviator sunnies with a print design trim? You can also shop them in another colorway.
