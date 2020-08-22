Why Food Network's Alex Guarnaschelli Is On a Mission to Help Single Moms

As a regular on Food Network fixture Chopped, Alex Guarnaschelli is generally sitting pretty behind the judge's table. But the venerable chef certainly knows what it's like to, uh, feel the heat.

Starting her training in her native New York City under restauranteur Larry Forgione, she then decamped to France, studying at the prestigious La Varenne Culinary School in Burgundy before spending seven years crafting impeccable dishes at vaunted chef Guy Savoy's eponymous three Michelin-starred spot in Paris and the nearby La Butte Chaillot. Terrifying? A bit, she allowed: "Imagine being an American woman in charge of a French kitchen with 10 cooks under you."

And yet when asked to name one of life's more high-pressure moments, it'd likely involve neither knives nor a blazing hot stove.

While raising 13-year-old daughter Ava largely as a single mother, having separated from first husband Brandon Clark, she faced more than a few impossible-seeming moments, including one that arose in the dead of a frigid New York City winter night.