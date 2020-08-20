Khloe Kardashian Claps Back Over Comment About Her Unrecognizable New Look

A fair warning!

Khloe Kardashian recently traded her long blonde locks for a sleek brunette bob, and though we got a glimpse of the new 'do when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned from sister Kylie Jenner's birthday getaway, it wasn't until Wednesday afternoon that she debuted the look on Instagram.

The Good American mogul paired the chic, dark hairstyle with deep red lipstick, posing alongside her daughter, True Thompson. The 2-year-old can be seen flashing a huge smile, looking more adorable (and grown-up!) than ever.

However, True—who Khloe welcomed with ex Tristan Thompson in April 2018—will always be "Mommy's baby FOREVA!!!" as she captioned the Instagram photo.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian also gushed over True's big grin, with the momager commenting "And Loveys baby" while Kim wrote, "She's getting so big I can't take it."

Of course, not every response was as sweet. One Instagram user commented, "Who is that on the right?"