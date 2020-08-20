Zendaya Still Wants to Dress Up for the 2020 Emmys—Even From Her Living Room

Whether she's at the Microsoft Theater or in her living room, first-time Emmy nominee Zendaya is going to bring her signature style to the annual award show.
As the country well knows, we're in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has turned everything about daily life on its head, including Hollywood and its long-running traditions. Come September, the Emmy Awards will go virtual for the first time in its history. While few details are even known about the upcoming unprecedented format, stars will be attending from home, which has spurred questions about the dress code.
While there's been questions about virtual guests in pajamas, Zendaya, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, is still planning to put a well-dressed foot forward. "I want to dress up," she told Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Ben Platt Wednesday during her remote appearance. "I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience."
Even if that means strutting down her living room carpet as opposed to a red one. "It'll be...probably just my family over here," she said, "but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet."
As she acknowledged, "It's different for sure, but I'm grateful either way."
Considering her standout style history, fans will also be grateful to see whatever outfit Zendaya picks for the unique occasion.
After all, in addition to being a celebrated actress, the 23-year-old is also known as one of Hollywood's leading fashionistas. A sartorial risk-taker, Zendaya has kept fans on their toes over the years as she's stepped out in one head-turning look after the next.
"Zendaya on the red carpet…I don't think there's too many women in the world that does what she does on a red carpet," her longtime stylist Law Roach told E! News in 2018. "You could put a trash bag on her and she will not only look great, but she will feel great and she would sell that trash bag like it is a couture gown. It's just all confidence."
In anticipation of whatever fabulous look Zendaya ultimately dons as an Emmy contender, keep scrolling for a walk down memory lane of her best looks!