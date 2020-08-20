KUWTK Sneak Peek: Tristan Thompson Charms Khloe Kardashian With a Tempting Offer

Feeling friendly...and flirty!
At least, that seems to be the case for Tristan Thompson in this Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek.
New episodes of the E! series are set to return on Thursday, Sept. 17, and since we haven't been able to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan since the coronavirus pandemic struck, this season is definitely far from over.
However, could the same be said for Tristan and Khloe Kardashian?
In the above clip, the pair—who were subject to engagement rumors in July, though a source told E! that wasn't the case—can be seen having a casual conversation until Khloe mentions plans for upcoming renovations to her home and needing to find a place to stay for her and True Thompson: "It's a lot."
"You're gonna have to pick up and move and then you're gonna have to relocate..." Tristan responds, ultimately offering up what he sees as the perfect solution. "I think, you know, I have my house in L.A."
"I'd love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to," Tristan continues. "And I'll give you guys the keys and you can go party on—you, True and whoever else."
The latter peaks Khloe's interest, but when she mentions it, Tristan jokingly tells her "Don't get any ideas now, okay?"
"No guys?" the Good American mogul teases.
Tristan laughs before stating that "the only guys stepping on that property" will be him or his best friend, Savas Oguz.
Eventually, Khloe expresses her doubt that the living arrangement could work—especially once the NBA season ends: "That's really, really nice of you but then what happens when you come back from the season?"
She adds, "You're not getting an apartment so I can stay in your house. That's insane."
Cue Tristan turning on the charm!
"Mi casa, su casa," he responds. "Who knows? You could just live there forever..."
"Stop it," Khloe says, trying to hide her smile. "It's not happening. Oh my god."
The exchange between the two becomes even more sweet once True emerges, and they head out while swinging the two-year-old by her arms.
