David Henrie Reveals the Latest on a Possible Wizards of Waverly Place Reboot

It's finally time for a Russo family reunion.

As beloved Disney Channel series like Lizzie McGuire get the reboot treatment, David Henrie is vying for Wizards of Waverly Place to follow suit. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Henrie revealed "everyone" involved in the fantasy sitcom (Yes, even Selena Gomez) is game to dust off their magic skills.

"I think everyone wants to do it," he shared. "The goodwill is there. I think it's more a matter of timing."

David did clarify, however, that "nothing is official" and formal conversations with Disney have yet to take place. If millennials who grow up watching Wizards are in fact eager for a reboot, the 31-year-old encouraged fans to share their excitement on social media.

"Honestly, the fan reactions have been so great and the more that they speak out about it, I think the quicker things could move as well," he said.