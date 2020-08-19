KJ Apa Shares Naked Photos of Clara Berry and Proves Their Relationship Is Still Going Strong

KJ Apa and Clara Berry are still very much an item.

While it's been months since the actor and the model last posted about each other on social media, the Riverdale star showed they're still together by posting a few pictures of his leading lady on Instagram.

The series of snapshots appeared to show Berry lounging and standing naked in the sun while on vacation. While Apa wasn't in the pictures, he seemed to suggest he was there by writing, "There's nowhere else."

Berry also shared the same photos and gave Apa the photo credit. In addition, she commented on his photo by writing "JTM."

Several of Apa's CW co-stars, including Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes, liked the pictures, as well, with the Riverdale actress leaving a heart emoji underneath the photos.