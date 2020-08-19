How To Watch The 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards On CTV

WHAT'S IT ABOUT

The TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony is an annual fundraiser to support both TIFF's year-round programming and the organization's core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. The Awards honour the film industry's outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognizing leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artist and creator.

HOW & WHEN YOU CAN WATCH IT

Audiences can tune in to the one-hour event on Tuesday, September 15 at 8 ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and everywhere CTV content can be found, during the 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

WHO'S IN IT

TIFF revealed that Academy Award–winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award; director Chloé Zhao will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award; and Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Mira Nair will be honoured with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media. TIFF previously announced Academy Award–winning actress Kate Winslet will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award.

Sir Anthony Hopkins

Vicente said Hopkins' onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain, and inspire audiences and actors alike: "Sir Anthony's brilliant and compelling performance in Florian Zeller's The Father affirms his position as a true acting legend." With a career spanning over 60 years, Hopkins has starred in films including The Bounty, Howards End, Hitchcock, and the Thor series. He won an Academy Award for his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, and was nominated for four other Academy Awards for his roles in The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, and The Two Popes. In addition, he has won three BAFTAs and two Emmys, has been nominated for seven Golden Globe awards, and was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2006. Hopkins stars alongside Olivia Colman in Zeller's The Father, about a man struggling with aging, which will screen at TIFF and be released by Sony Pictures Classics on November 20, 2020.

Chloé Zhao

Vicente said Zhao's upcoming film Nomadland reminds us, particularly right now, that cinema has the power to connect us all no matter how far apart we might feel: "Chloé's work consistently exemplifies her signature flair for authentic, humane, and emotionally intimate storytelling."

Zhao was born in Beijing, China. She was raised there and also in Brighton, England. After moving to the US, she studied political science at Mount Holyoke College and film production at NYU. Songs My Brothers Taught Me, her debut feature film as a writer, director, and producer, premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and screened in the Directors' Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving a nomination for the Caméra d'Or Award for best first feature. Her sophomore feature, The Rider, an impressionistic drama about a South Dakota cowboy, premiered at Cannes' Directors' Fortnight in 2017 and won the Art Cinema Award. The film went on to receive critical acclaim, with Zhao nominated for Best Director at the Independent Spirit Awards and won Best Feature at the IFP Gotham Awards. Zhao's upcoming film Nomadland, which explores the vast landscape of the American West, stars Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, and Charlene Swankie. The film will screen at TIFF and will be released by Searchlight Pictures this fall. Zhao's other upcoming feature is The Eternals from Marvel Studios.

Mira Nair

Vicente said Nair's brilliant adaptation of A Suitable Boy acts as a testament to her extraordinary talent for authentic storytelling. "Mira's passion for creating impact through film and storytelling, coupled with her masterful cinematic style, extends far beyond the screen; and resonates through her deep commitment for talent development in the US, East Africa, and India."

Nair is an Academy Award– and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker who has directed numerous films, including Mississippi Masala, the Venice Golden Lion–winning Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, and Queen of Katwe. Her first film, Salaam Bombay!, won the Caméra d'Or at Cannes in 1988, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and won the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language. She was awarded the Laura Ziskin Lifetime Achievement Award at the Athena Film Festival, a Tribute at the IFP Gotham Awards, and a Muse Award from NYWIFT. Nair's production company, Mirabai Films, specializes in creating films about the world, for the world. In 1998, Nair used the profits from Salaam Bombay! to create Salaam Baalak Trust, which works with street children in India, and in 2005, she established Maisha Film Lab in Kampala, Uganda, a non-profit training initiative for emerging East African filmmakers. In 2012, Nair was awarded the Padma Bhushan — India's second-highest civilian honour — by the president of India. Nair's six-part miniseries A Suitable Boy will screen at TIFF.

Last year the inaugural TIFF Tribute Gala celebrated the remarkable talents and contributions of Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi, Mati Diop, and Joaquin Phoenix, among others. TIFF continues to work closely with the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the Festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both Festival filmgoers and the residents of the entire community.

Terence Blanchard

Academy Award–nominated and six-time Grammy Award–winning composer Terence Blanchard will be honoured with the TIFF Variety Artisan Award at this year's TIFF Tribute Awards. The award recognizes a distinguished creative who has excelled at their craft and made an outstanding contribution to cinema and entertainment. The TIFF Tribute Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday, September 15, at 8pm ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found, during the 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, and will be streamed to a global audience by Variety, the exclusive trade media partner of the event. Last year's Variety Artisan Award was given to Academy Award–winning cinematographer Roger Deakins.

Blanchard was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score for 2018's BlacKkKlansman, directed by Spike Lee. He was also nominated for a BAFTA Award for his original music in the film, and won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for a track from the film. His expansive work includes composing scores for Spike Lee's Malcolm X and When the Levees Broke; Kasi Lemmons' Eve's Bayou, Talk to Me, and Harriet; George Lucas' Red Tails; Tim Story's Barbershop; and the HBO drama series Perry Mason, among many other titles. Most recently, Blanchard has composed the scores for Regina King's feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami, which will screen at TIFF and be released by Amazon Studios; Halle Berry's directorial debut, Bruised, which will have its World Premiere at TIFF; and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, which was released by Netflix this summer.

"For over 25 years Terence Blanchard has composed some of the most breathtaking and moving scores in film and television," said Vicente. "From his frequent work with Spike Lee on 25th Hour, BlacKkKlansman and most recently Da 5 Bloods, and Kasi Lemmons on Eve's Bayou and last year's Harriet, he has created musical wonders for audiences and helped to elevate every project he has been a part of. We are thrilled to be honouring him with the TIFF Variety Artisan Award and to showcase his dynamic work, including One Night in Miami and Bruised, both of which we look forward to sharing with our TIFF audiences this September."

"Terence Blanchard has a musical genius that is just unparalleled — his scores have amplified the energy, sincerity, and drama of each of the incredible projects in his mesmerizing body of work," said Steven Gaydos, EVP of Content at Variety. "His groundbreaking craft has changed musical appreciation as we know it. He continues time and time again, through sound, to change the way in which stories are told to audiences. He is well deserving of the TIFF Variety Artisan Award and we look forward to honouring him in September."

Additional honourees for 2020 will be announced in the coming weeks.