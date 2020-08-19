Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Beauty Deal of the Day: Up to 50% Off Tools & Haircare!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Surely you've heard the news that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially launched, with big savings on bestsellers, new arrivals, and a slew of categories spanning fashion to home goods!
But we have even better news to share: each day, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will offer Beauty Daily Deals, where you can score steals ranging from 25% ff to 50% off on top brands in skincare, haircare, makeup and more! If you spot something you just can't live without, make sure you add it to your cart fast... 'cause once the day is done, so is the deal!
For today's deal, you can save from 25% to 50% off tools and haircare from brands such as Dermaflash, Foreo, Sisley, Murdock London and more. Shop our faves below!
Dermaflash Luxe Facial Exfoliating Device
Trust us when we say this nifty little facial tool is truly a must-have. We were admittedly skeptics at first, but then we used it and saw how much it changed our skin, from the texture to how it absorbed skincare products after use. It really does give you smooth, radiant, camera-ready skin that also acts as a flawless canvas for skincare and makeup.
Foreo Luna 3 Sensitive Skin Facial Cleansing & Firming Massage Device
We're also big fans of the Foreo Luna 3, which uses T-Sonic pulsations to give you a deeper clean by lifting away dirt, oil and dead skin cells. You can also turn it over and use the ridged side in Firming Massage Mode to help diminish signs of aging. Plus, one full charge gives you 650 uses.
Murdock London Matt Mud
This unique hair clay is a must for short hairstyles, giving a dry, matte finish and strong hold without gooping up your tresses. Ingredients include kaolin and vitamin E, and the formula is paraben free, sulfate free, phthalate free, PEG free, and synthetic dye-free. Plus, it's produced in Fair Trade Certified factory. Just rub a little between your fingers and apply to dry or damp hair.
Make sure you also shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Fashion Deal! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!