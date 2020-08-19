Normal People's Paul Mescal Reveals His Post-Finale Predictions for Connell and Marianne

It's been more than three months since Normal People left us hanging, and so we've spent three months thinking about what might happen next.

When last we saw Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones), he was planning to move to New York and she was planning to stay in Ireland, and they had decided they'd be OK anyway. It was a fitting ending for this endlessly will-they-or-won't-they couple but not exactly the satisfying conclusion fans were hoping for.

In a new podcast for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Mescal was asked about his thoughts on what might happen next for Connell and Marianne, and it turns out that there were "loads of conversations" on this very topic on set.

"My opinion kind of changes with the breeze in the sense that I think he goes to New York," Mescal said. "I think Connell is not somebody who's particularly well-equipped to exist in New York, but I think that him being so drastically out of his comfort zone will allow him to really focus on his identity as a writer. I think he will, at some point, start to thrive in New York."