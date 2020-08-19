Counting On's Kendra and Joseph Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 3

The Duggar family is about to get a little bigger.

Joseph Duggar, 25, and his wife Kendra Duggar, 22, are expecting their third child. The Counting On stars announced the news by sharing a few photos on Instagram. One of the sweet snapshot showed the couple posing with their two kids—son Garrett David Duggar, 2, and daughter Addison Renee Duggar, 9 and 1/2 months—while holding signs that read "Boys 1," "Girls 1" and "Tie-Breaker Coming Feb. 2021."

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February," the proud parents captioned the image. "Baby #3 is on the way!"

The TLC celebrities suggested their children are looking forward to welcoming a sibling, too.

"We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison's reaction when they meet the new baby," they continued. "Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life size baby doll. Life is full of surprises and we're thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"