Lili Reinhart Teases Riverdale's Time Jump as She Prepares to Film Season 5

Riverdale is set to resume filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lili Reinhart has confirmed that she's preparing to travel from California to Canada, where the CW show is filmed, in "a couple of days." In a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 23-year-old noted that she'll quarantine "for two weeks" after traveling, as advised by the CDC, before officially returning to set. As fans may recall, production on season four of Riverdale was shut down in March due to coronavirus concerns.

"We had two and half episodes left," Reinhart, who portrays Betty Cooper on the series, explained on The Tonight Show. "We stopped in the middle of an episode. So when we go back we have to finish three days of one episode that we were filming in March. So we're all going to be significantly tanner...maybe I've gained weight during quarantine so I'll look a little different."

A laughing Reinhart said the five months did "make quite a difference" and that it will be "very easy" to spot the scenes that were filmed in March vs. September.