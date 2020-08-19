Genevieve Padalecki Makes Sure She and Husband Jared Padalecki Do This Every Day

Your Current Feel-Good Song:

I love Beirut, it's hard for me not to sing at the top of my lungs. I love Khalid. "Know Your Worth" is great to sing out loud when you need a good confidence boost. I love Kaleos' "I Want More" and Maggie Rogers' "Love You for a Long Time," and I really love Rainbow Kitten Surprise, but a specific song? Hm...there is nothing like Tom Petty to me. "Learning to Fly" or "American Girl"...reminds me of growing up when my parents would play him. Just pure classic rock and it lights up my mood.

The Apps or Podcasts You've Been Turning To:

Green Dreamer. I am really trying to improve in many ways, one is being kinder to the environment. This podcast is incredibly informative and helps with the whys and breaking it all down. My husband got me into Joe Rogan. I am not a fan of UFC at all, so it took me a minute to give him a chance, but I am glad I did. He has some really wonderful thought-provoking guests on his podcast. I love his candor and that he can get uncomfortable at times with his questions. I also love Dax Shepherd's Arm Chair Expert. Dax is really funny and I am in love with Monica. Motherhood Sessions is fantastic and I really love anything that Alexandra Sacks does. The Daily and 1619 are also staples on repeat.