Miley CyrusChrissy TeigenMeghan & HarryPhotosVideos

Everything Is on Sale at White Fox's Mega-Sale Starting Today

Shop flirty dresses, sexy tops and more at a discount.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 19, 2020 2:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-COMM: White Fox Sitewide SaleWhite Fox

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If you're sick of wearing sweatpants, spice up your look with some pieces from White Fox boutique. They have a 25% off sale going on right now on all full-price items except for those that are a part of a collaboration. Just use the code TAKE25 to score this deal. This sale runs through Aug. 21.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the sale, from flirty dresses to sexy tops.

read
Go for the Gold in Allyson Felix's New Collab With Athleta

Temptations Bustier Sage

We love the sage hue of this sexy cropped bustier top. Pair it with high-waisted bottoms.

$40
$30
White Fox

Weekend Dreaming Ribbed Mini Dress Blue Tie Dye

The tie-dye look of this mini dress is totally on trend. We love its ruching on the side.

$50
$38
White Fox

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hannah Ferrier Sounds Off on Her Below Deck Med Firing & More

2

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

3

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Blonde Hair in New Selfie

Forget You Crop Black

This crop top is adorable both from the front and back. We love its tie details. 

$35
$26
White Fox

East Coast Crop and Switch It Up Shorts

You'll get so much wear out of this matching set with sage stripes. Its crop top has adjustable straps and its shorts are high-waisted.

$40
$30
(crop) White Fox
$40
$30
(shorts) White Fox

Summer Of Love Playsuit Acid Black

We're obsessed with the fit of this zip-up playsuit. You can dress it up or down.

$80
$60
White Fox

Italian Coastline Mini Dress Black

This mini dress is perfect for a night out with its ruched bodice and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves. Its ties can be fashioned into a bow or worn around your neck as a halter-neck. 

$55
$41
White Fox

Style Update Mini Dress White Print

We love the mixed prints of this flirty mini dress. We especially adore the ruffled straps.

$60
$45
White Fox

Like A Vision Mini Dress Sage Print

How sweet is the delicate floral print on this mini dress? You'll get so many compliments on it.

$50
$38
White Fox

Patience Corset Black

This sexy corset is so Instagrammable. Pair it with high-waisted bottoms and you're set.

$40
$30
White Fox

Up next, shop these lightweight pajamas for hot summer nights. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hannah Ferrier Sounds Off on Her Below Deck Med Firing & More

2

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

3

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Blonde Hair in New Selfie

4
Exclusive

Where Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Stand as He Vacations With Kourtney

5

Chrissy Teigen Is Doubting This Selling Sunset Plot Point

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen Is Doubting This Selling Sunset Plot Point

Everything Is on Sale at White Fox's Mega-Sale Starting Today

Exclusive

Where Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Stand as He Vacations With Kourtney

Exclusive

Cara Santana Is Dating This A-Lister's Brother: Inside Their Romance

Aurate Jewelry Brings the Bling In an Ethical and Sustainable Fashion

Here's Some Good News About the Future of Stranger Things

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Blonde Hair in New Selfie