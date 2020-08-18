Pregnant Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Blonde Hair in New Selfie

Gigi Hadid is going for a darker look in her latest selfie.

The mommy-to-be had followers abuzz when she debuted brown locks on her Instagram Story. Gigi's typically blonde hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she sported a striped button-up and tank.

It's unclear if the darker 'do is here to stay or if it's simply a result of the filter she used. Either way, the model, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, can clearly rock any look she goes for.

It seems Gigi took the picture on her way back from a quick trip to the local Starbucks. She shared on Twitter that she was pleasantly surprised to learn someone had paid for her order that morning, which was a great start to her day. "Kept it going and hope it continues & spreads lots of lil moments of kindness & positivity today! DO THIS in whatever way you can !!!! Happy Tuesday," she tweeted.